Feb 25 Assa Abloy Ab

* Assa Abloy acquires MSL in Switzerland

* Has signed an agreement to acquire MSL Schloss und Beschlägefabrik AG, a Swiss lock supplier

* MSL's sales for 2015 are expected to reach CHF 20 mln (approx. SEK 180 mln) in the financial year ending 30 June 2015.

* The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start

* The transaction is expected to close during Q2 2015