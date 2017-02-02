Feb 2 Betsson AB
* Betsson makes recommended cash offer to acquire UK
operator NetPlay TV
* Says cash offer is GBP 0.09 per share, corresponding to a
total consideration of GBP 26.4 million
* Says offer is subject to, amongst other things, approval
of Netplay shareholders and also High Court of Justice in UK and
is expected to be closed in April 2017
* Says obtained signed statements of support from top two
shareholders of netplay, Directforce Trading Limited and
Henderson Global Investors and also from the Directors of
NetPlay - The holdings of these shareholders represent, in
aggregate, 39.25 pct of NetPlay's issued share capital.
