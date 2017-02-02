Feb 2 Betsson AB

* Betsson makes recommended cash offer to acquire UK operator NetPlay TV

* Says cash offer is GBP 0.09 per share, corresponding to a total consideration of GBP 26.4 million

* Says offer is subject to, amongst other things, approval of Netplay shareholders and also High Court of Justice in UK and is expected to be closed in April 2017

* Says obtained signed statements of support from top two shareholders of netplay, Directforce Trading Limited and Henderson Global Investors and also from the Directors of NetPlay - The holdings of these shareholders represent, in aggregate, 39.25 pct of NetPlay's issued share capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: