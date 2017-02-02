Feb 2 Hexagon
* Hexagon enters into agreement to acquire MSC Software, a
leading provider of CAE (simulation) software
* Says purchase price of 834 MUSD on a cash and debt free
basis (enterprise value)
* Says in 2016 MSC generated proforma sales of 230 MUSD,
with strong profitability and a high percentage of recurring
revenue
* Says transaction will be fully financed via bank
facilities and hexagon's net debt to EBITDA target of 2.5 will
not be exceeded
* The acquisition will further strengthen Hexagon's smart
connected factory strategy to deliver enterprise solutions
within manufacturing verticals
* MSC is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, United States,
and has over 1,200 staff
* Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to
regulatory approvals and other customary conditions which is
expected in April
