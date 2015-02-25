UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 25 Glanbia Plc
* Final dividend 0.0657 euro per share
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 0.11 eurper share
* FY revenue rose 6.9 percent to 3.52 billion euro
* FY delivery of 10.1% growth in adjusted EPS, constant currency
* FY total group revenues of eur 3,522 million, up 6.9% on prior year, constant currency
* Positive 2015 outlook, with guidance of 9% to 11% growth in adjusted EPS, constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.