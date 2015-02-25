UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 25 Segro Plc
* FY pretax profit 654.4 million stg versus 212.1 million stg year ago
* Final dividend 10.2 pence per share
* Total dividend 15.1 pence per share
* FY 23 per cent increase in epra nav per share to 384 pence(31 december 2013: 312 pence)
* Like-For-Like rental growth of 2.4 per cent
* Low vacancy rate of 6.3 per cent
* New rent contracted: £35.4 million, up 16 per cent on 2013
* Further rental growth expected in london and south east england Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
