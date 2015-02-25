Feb 25 Segro Plc

* FY pretax profit 654.4 million stg versus 212.1 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 10.2 pence per share

* Total dividend 15.1 pence per share

* FY 23 per cent increase in epra nav per share to 384 pence(31 december 2013: 312 pence)

* Like-For-Like rental growth of 2.4 per cent

* Low vacancy rate of 6.3 per cent

* New rent contracted: £35.4 million, up 16 per cent on 2013

* Further rental growth expected in london and south east england