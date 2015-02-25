Feb 25 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :

* Update on Oman contract

* Oman airport IT contract was formally terminated on Feb 9

* Ultra is in discussions with legal and claims advisers regarding termination of contract and recovery of Ithra's costs and claims

* Exceptional, non-underlying, provision will be recognised in year to December 2014 in respect of contract; provision totals 47 mln stg

* Cumulative revenue recognised from contract is 114 mln stg, with 2014 revenue limited to 12 mln stg recognised in six months to June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)