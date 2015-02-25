Feb 25 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :
* Update on Oman contract
* Oman airport IT contract was formally terminated on Feb 9
* Ultra is in discussions with legal and claims advisers
regarding termination of contract and recovery of Ithra's costs
and claims
* Exceptional, non-underlying, provision will be recognised
in year to December 2014 in respect of contract; provision
totals 47 mln stg
* Cumulative revenue recognised from contract is 114 mln
stg, with 2014 revenue limited to 12 mln stg recognised in six
months to June 2014
