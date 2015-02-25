Feb 25 Q-Free ASA :

* Says has been awarded five new contracts from Norwegian public roads administration for a 5-in-1 autopass delivery in Norway at an estimated value of 52 million Norwegian crowns ($6.90 million)

* Says installation will start in August and will be completed by Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5780 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)