Feb 25 CTS Eventim :

* Announces preliminary figures for the 2014 financial year

* FY revenue rose 9.9 percent to 690.3 million euros ($784.6 million)

* FY EBITDA up 15.5 pct to 154.6 million euros

* FY EBIT, before amortisation from purchase price allocation, was up 12.0 pct year-on-year at 138.6 million euros (2013: 123.7 million euros)

* FY normalised EBITDA rose by 14.4 pct to 155.8 million euros

* Ticketing segment increases FY revenue by 18.4 pct to 319.2 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 as a whole a successful one for group