Feb 2 Ludwig Beck :

* Surpasses 2016 earnings forecast

* For weather-related reasons consumer reticence observed in Q3 of 2016 diminished in Q4 and christmas sales also surpassed expectations

Based on provisional figures of Dec. 31, management board now assumes that group-level EBIT will be more than 6 million euros ($6.48 million)