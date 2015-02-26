UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Feb 26 Allianz Se
* news: allianz se: allianz raises target for real asset based financing to 110 billion euros
* Target previously at 80 billion euros
* As per year end 2014, investments in this asset class amounted to 74.4 (previous year: 65.9) billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: