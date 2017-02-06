STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Electrolux :

* Says to buy Anova, the U.S. based provider of the Anova Precision Cooker,

* Net sales in 2016 amounted to around USD 40 million

* The up-front cash consideration in the transaction is USD 115 million, with an additional amount of up to USD 135 million, depending on future financial performance

* The company has approximately 70 employees and contractors globally and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

* Sales are primarily carried out online - directly to consumer and through major retailers (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)