Feb 26 Bodycote Plc :

* FY revenue fell 1.7 percent to 609.1 million stg

* Final dividend 9.8 pence per share

* Total dividend 14.4 pence per share

* FY operating profit 107 million stg versus 102.1 million stg year ago

* Encouraging revenue growth, 4 pct at constant exchange rates

* Special dividend of 20.0 pence

* Net cash of 35.7 mln stg

* Headline margins were expanded by 90 basis points to 18.2 pct driven by mix improvements across business and increases in operating efficiency, particularly in Europe