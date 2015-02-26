UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 26 Rps Group Plc
* Final dividend 4.42 pence per share
* Total dividend up 15 percent to 8.47 pence per share
* 10% PBTA growth and 14% EPS growth on constant currency basis
* Dividend increased 15% £58 million of investment committed to acquisitions
* Total dividend per share 8.47 pence
* FY revenue 572.1 mln stg versus 567.6 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.