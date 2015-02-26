Feb 26 Howden Joinery Group Plc :

* FY pretax profit 188.8 million stg versus 135 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 6.5 penceper share

* Total dividend 8.4 penceper share

* Sales exceeded 1 billion stg for first time in our twenty-year history

* Profitability also increased and we saw strong cash flow

* We are recommending a substantial increase in our dividend and announcing a 70 mln stg cash return to shareholders by way of a share buyback

* Capital expenditure expected to average 60 mln stg p.a. Over next three years

* Outlook for business for 2015 remains unchanged