UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 26 Derwent London Plc
* Final dividend up 8.7 percent to 28 penceper share
* Total dividend 39.65 pence per share
* Net rental income increased by 5.8 pct to 128.7 mln stg from 121.7 mln stg in 2013
* Fy EPRA net asset value per share increased by 28.4 pct to 2,908p from 2,264p at 31 december 2013, and by 13.1 pct from 2,572p at 30 june 201
* Final dividend per share of 28.00p making 39.65 pence for full year, an increase of 8.6 pct
* Expect to see rental growth at least maintained at 6-8 pct across portfolio, and investment yields to remain firm in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.