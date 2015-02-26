UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 26 Colt Group Sa
* FY revenue fell 5.1 percent to 1.5 billion eur
* Colt 2014 final results
* Colt group financial performance in 2014 reflected ongoing transformation of our business, with a disappointing first half, but a second half that delivered to expectations
* In may we restructured our business along four lines of business: network, voice, data centre and it services; increasing focus on leveraging our assets more effectively
* Group revenue declined 5.1% due largely to a reduction in voice associated with our proactive withdrawal from low margin carrier voice trading contracts, and regulatory price declines
* EBITDA before exceptional items declined 7.2 pct to eur 297.1m (2013: eur 320.1m)
* We expect completion of transformation in 2015 should result in improved performance towards end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
