Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 26 British American Tobacco Plc :
* Final dividend 100.6 pence per share
* Total dividend up 4 percent to 148.1 pence per share
* FY adjusted diluted EPS fell 3.9 percent to 208.1 pence
* FY revenue £13,971 mln
* FY operating margin, at current rates of exchange, grew by more than 50 basis points to 38.7 pct
* Intends to invest $4.7 billion to maintain a 42 pct shareholding in enlarged Reynolds American Inc, after its proposed deal with Lorrilard
* Expect trading environment to remain difficult in 2015
* Expect trading environment to remain difficult in 2015
* Sees forex headwinds to continue to have a significant impact on both a transactional and translational level
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.