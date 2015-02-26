UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 26 Robert Walters Plc :
* Strong net fee income growth in constant currency across all regions driving an 80 pct increase in profit before taxation, to 18.2 mln stg
* Group headcount increased to 2,631 (2013: 2,307)
* FY revenue up 14 percent to 679.6 mln stg versus 597.7 mln stg
* FY gross profit (net fee income) 215.3 mln stg versus 199.2 mln stg year earlier
* Early trading in 2015 has been in line with expectations
* Final dividend up 13 percent to 4.35 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.