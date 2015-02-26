Feb 26 Robert Walters Plc :

* Strong net fee income growth in constant currency across all regions driving an 80 pct increase in profit before taxation, to 18.2 mln stg

* Group headcount increased to 2,631 (2013: 2,307)

* FY revenue up 14 percent to 679.6 mln stg versus 597.7 mln stg

* FY gross profit (net fee income) 215.3 mln stg versus 199.2 mln stg year earlier

* Early trading in 2015 has been in line with expectations

* Final dividend up 13 percent to 4.35 pence per share