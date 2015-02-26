Feb 26 Nexus AG :

* Decides to increase capital by 4.2 pct (630,515 shares)

* Says increase will be in exchange for cash contributions, with 630,515 (4.2 pct) notional no-par-value bearer shares being issued

* Says move will increase company's share capital from 15,105,150 euros to 15,735,665 euros ($17.64 million)

* Increase in capital is used to finance latest acquisitions