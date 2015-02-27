Feb 27 Rhoen Klinikum Ag
* news: rhön-klinikum ag: provisional figures for financial
year 2014
* Says 2014 revenues amount to euro 1.51 billion
* Says 2014 ebitda stands at euro 1.41 billion due to sales
transaction
* Says net consolidated profit amounts to euro 1.23 billion
* Says outlook for 2015: revenues between euro 1.08 billion
and euro 1.12 billion,
* Says outlook for 2015: ebitda between euro 145 million and
euro 155 million
* Says one-off effects will continue to influence corporate
results during this financial year as well
* Says one-off effects will continue to a lesser degree than
in the past two years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Thomas Atkins)