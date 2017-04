Feb 27 Spectris Plc

* Fy adjusted pretax profit fell 6 percent to 192.5 million stg

* Final dividend 30.5 pence per share

* Total dividend 46.5 pence per share

* Fy sales 1,173.7 million stg versus 1,197.8 million stg year earlier

* Trading in 2014 was principally driven by a strong north american performance, partly offset by more challenging conditions in Eurozone and China

