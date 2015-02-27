UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Feb 27 IMI Plc :
* FY revenue fell 3 percent to 1.69 billion stg
* Final dividend up 7 percent to 24 pence per share
* Total dividend up 7 percent to 37.6 pence per share
* FY basic EPS 243.4 pence
* FY diluted EPS 241.3 pence
* Group revenues on a reported basis were down 3 pct to 1,692 mln stg (2013: 1,743 mln stg)
* In 2015, based on current market conditions and excluding impact of exchange rate movements, expect to deliver modest organic revenue growth weighted towards second half
* By middle of 2015 each division is targeting to deliver further improvements in their benchmark lean performances
* With effect from january 2015, precision engineering division's european operations were restructured to provide improved line of sight to customers
* Adjusted FY operating profit 298 mln stg versus 322 mln stg year earlier
* Strong sterling adversely impacted revenue by 96 mln stg and operating profit by 18 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.