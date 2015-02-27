Feb 27 IMI Plc :

* FY revenue fell 3 percent to 1.69 billion stg

* Final dividend up 7 percent to 24 pence per share

* Total dividend up 7 percent to 37.6 pence per share

* FY basic EPS 243.4 pence

* FY diluted EPS 241.3 pence

* Group revenues on a reported basis were down 3 pct to 1,692 mln stg (2013: 1,743 mln stg)

* In 2015, based on current market conditions and excluding impact of exchange rate movements, expect to deliver modest organic revenue growth weighted towards second half

* By middle of 2015 each division is targeting to deliver further improvements in their benchmark lean performances

* With effect from january 2015, precision engineering division's european operations were restructured to provide improved line of sight to customers

* Adjusted FY operating profit 298 mln stg versus 322 mln stg year earlier

* Adjusted FY operating profit 298 mln stg versus 322 mln stg year earlier

* Strong sterling adversely impacted revenue by 96 mln stg and operating profit by 18 mln stg