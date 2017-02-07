Feb 7 Paion AG :

* To issue about 2.4 million shares at 2.05 euros per share in capital increase with subscription rights

* Paion will receive gross proceeds of about 4.99 million euros ($5.33 million) for capital increase with subscription rights

* To increase company's registered share capital against contribution in cash from 55,757,094.00 euros by 2,439,023.00 euros to 58,196,117.00 euros

* Intends to use proceeds of capital increase primarily to prepare and submit an application for market approval of Remimazolam in Japan