BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Paion AG
* Capital increase; preliminary, unaudited key group financial figures for 2016
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to 20.1 million euros (previous year: net loss of 28.2 million euros)
* Revenues in 2016 amounted to 4.3 million euros (previous year: 0.1 million euros)
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 30.1 million euros as of 31 december 2016 (31 december 2015: 32.7 million euros)
Should development, filing and approval through cosmo in procedural sedation in U.S. go according to plan, paion will not need additional funding to bring remimazolam to U.S. Market
Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders