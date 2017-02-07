Feb 7 LPKF :
* Begins 2017 financial year with full order books
* Closed 2016 financial year with consolidated revenue of
approx. 91 million euros ($97.20 million), achieving its most
recent revenue forecast and growth of almost 5 pct
* Orders on hand amounted to 28 million euros at end of
december, which also represented an increase on previous year as
expected (+110 pct)
* Is forecasting revenue of 92-100 million euros and an EBIT
margin of between 1 pct and 5 pct for current financial year
* In subsequent years, group wants to further increase
revenue
* In medium term, managing board aims to return to
EBIT-margins of at least 10 pct
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)