Feb 7 LPKF :

* Begins 2017 financial year with full order books

* Closed 2016 financial year with consolidated revenue of approx. 91 million euros ($97.20 million), achieving its most recent revenue forecast and growth of almost 5 pct

* Orders on hand amounted to 28 million euros at end of december, which also represented an increase on previous year as expected (+110 pct)

* Is forecasting revenue of 92-100 million euros and an EBIT margin of between 1 pct and 5 pct for current financial year

* In subsequent years, group wants to further increase revenue

* In medium term, managing board aims to return to EBIT-margins of at least 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)