Feb 8 bmp Holding AG:
* Preliminary figures for 2016 - outlook for 2017
* Revenues for year increased to 14.4 million euros ($15.32
million)as against 4.8 million euros in previous year
* Anticipates organic growth of 25% for 2017
* Objective is still to achieve positive EBIT at subsidiary
level in 2017
* FY operating result - adjusted for expenses and income
from revaluation of remaining venture capital portfolio - is
moving in line with forecast for 2016, between minus 1 million
euros and minus 2 million euros
