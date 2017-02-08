Feb 8 Aker Solutions Asa
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework
accords from BP
* Value of agreements depends on amount of work requested by
BP. Orders will be booked as they are received
* First contract is for feasibility and concept engineering
and second is for feed services covering full range of upstream
developments
* Each agreement is for three years with options to extend
for two years. Work will involve aker solutions teams globally
* "The agreements expand on our recently signed subsea
framework contracts with BP," said Luis Araujo, chief executive
officer of Aker Solutions
* "We can now apply our full range of expertise from subsea
to surface to drive efficiency and maximize value for a key
customer."
