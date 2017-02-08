Feb 8 Aker Solutions Asa

* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP

* Value of agreements depends on amount of work requested by BP. Orders will be booked as they are received

* First contract is for feasibility and concept engineering and second is for feed services covering full range of upstream developments

* Each agreement is for three years with options to extend for two years. Work will involve aker solutions teams globally

* "The agreements expand on our recently signed subsea framework contracts with BP," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions

* "We can now apply our full range of expertise from subsea to surface to drive efficiency and maximize value for a key customer."