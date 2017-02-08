Feb 8 Techstep ASA:
* Acquisition of shares in Teki Solutions and Nordialog Asker
* Has entered into binding agreements to acquire Teki Solutions shares and Nordialog Asker
shares
* Purchase price for Nordialog Asker shares will be settled by vendors note in amount of
2.025 million Norwegian crowns ($243,589) and 934,615 consideration shares
* Purchase price for Teki Solutions shares (including certain shareholder loans) will be
settled by 6,580,710 consideration shares
($1 = 8.3132 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)