March 4 Lookers Plc
* Final dividend 1.87 penceper share
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 2.84 penceper share
* Fy revenue increased 23% to £3.04 billion (2013: £2.46
billion)
* Operating profit increased 31% to £76.6 million (2013:
£58.4 million)
* Adjusted profit before tax increased 35% to £65.0 million
(2013: £48.1 million)
* Proposed final dividend of 1.87p per share - total
dividend per share up 10% at 2.84p (2013: 2.58p)
* Further confidence that we can continue to grow business
in 2015.
