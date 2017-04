March 4 Bba Aviation Plc

* FY pretax profit rose 5 percent to $152.4 million

* FY revenue rose 3 percent to $2.29 billion

* Dividend per share of 16.2 cents from 15.4 cents

* Expects further good growth in 2015

* Review of trading outlook and borrowing facilities to see impact of uncertain economic climate

"Believe that the company and group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for foreseeable future"