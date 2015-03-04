March 4 Exova Group Plc :
* Final dividend 2 pence per share
* Total underlying revenue growth of 8.1 pct at constant
currency including acquisitions and net of disposals
* Underlying organic revenue growth of 4.0 pct
* Proposed dividend of 2.0 pence per share in line with IPO
guidance
* Looking ahead to 2015, expect to deliver modest organic
growth, good total growth and underlying margins broadly in line
with 2014
