UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 4 BayWa AG :
* Rallies in fourth quarter and plans to raise dividend further
* Group recorded FY revenues of 15.2 billion euros ($16.9 billion) (2013: around 16.0 billion euros)
* Taking into account factors that do not influence the operating business, Group achieved FY EBIT of around 147 million euros (2013: 222 million euros) in total
* To raise dividend for 2014 from 0.75 euros to 0.80 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.