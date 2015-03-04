March 4 BayWa AG :

* Rallies in fourth quarter and plans to raise dividend further

* Group recorded FY revenues of 15.2 billion euros ($16.9 billion) (2013: around 16.0 billion euros)

* Taking into account factors that do not influence the operating business, Group achieved FY EBIT of around 147 million euros (2013: 222 million euros) in total

* To raise dividend for 2014 from 0.75 euros to 0.80 euros per share