March 4 Hansa Group AG :

* BaFin (The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) ordered an audit of company's annual and consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2012

* Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel concluded that some aspects of company's accounting are flawed, company does not agree with these findings

* Company will explain its position in detail during audit that has now been commenced by BaFin