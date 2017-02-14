UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Kesko Oyj:
* Kesko's sales increased in January
* Sales in January 2017 totalled 827.4 million euros ($877.95 million), which was up 33.3 pct
In comparable terms, excluding impact of business arrangements, sales in local currencies increased by 5.2 pct
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources