March 5 Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc

* Fy sales 678.3 million stg

* Final dividend 45 pence per share

* Total dividend up 9 percent to 64.5 penceper share

* Organic sales increased over 4 pct

* Fy adjusted operating profit up 1 percent to £153.0 mln versus £151.6m year earlier

* Operating margin up 50 bps, despite stiff currency headwind

* Group has established a wholly-owned company in India and that we expect to start direct sales in mid-2015

* There would still be a small translation headwind to sales of 2% in 2015

* Confident of achieving further progress in 2015

* Board is also recommending a return of capital to shareholders of £91 million by way of a special dividend of 20p per share for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)