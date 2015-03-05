March 5 Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc
* Fy sales 678.3 million stg
* Final dividend 45 pence per share
* Total dividend up 9 percent to 64.5 penceper share
* Organic sales increased over 4 pct
* Fy adjusted operating profit up 1 percent to £153.0 mln
versus £151.6m year earlier
* Operating margin up 50 bps, despite stiff currency
headwind
* Group has established a wholly-owned company in India and
that we expect to start direct sales in mid-2015
* There would still be a small translation headwind to sales
of 2% in 2015
* Confident of achieving further progress in 2015
* Board is also recommending a return of capital to
shareholders of £91 million by way of a special dividend of 20p
per share for 2014
