Feb 14 Precise Biometrics Ab:

* Continued growth and strategic acquisition

* Q4 consolidated net sales increased to SEK 25.7 (23.5) million.

* Q4 operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) totaled SEK 3.8 (6.7) million.

* Q4 cash flow from operations improved to SEK 11.8 (8.8) million

* Says expects net sales for full year to be in line with net sales for 2016

* Says anticipates a weaker revenue development during the first half of the year because of reduced revenues from FPC

* Says expects gradually increasing volumes starting from the second half of the year

* CEO says "I am confident that Precise Biometrics thereafter will continue to have a high growth considering our position in the market."