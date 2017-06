Feb 14 Schibsted Asa

* Contemplating issuing a 7-year nok 500 million senior unsecured bond issue

* will also consider an additional 10-year nok denominated senior unsecured bond issue

* Purpose of considered transactions are to refinance existing debt

* Has mandated Danske Bank and DNB Markets to arrange a fixed income investor call on Feb 15 at 0900 CET (0800 GMT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)