Feb 14 Patrizia Immobilien AG:
* Releases preliminary results and exceeds its earnings
forecast
* Total operating income for 2016 is expected to rise to 283
million euros ($299.24 million), exceeding most recent forecast
of at least 265 million euros
* Past two financial years were also characterised by
transactions, with sale of Harald portfolio in 2016 and Südewo
in 2015
* Excluding contribution of these transactions to Patrizia's
results, a total recurring operating income of 73 million euros
is expected for 2016
* Total management fees increased by 14 per cent to 189
million euros in 2016 from 165 million euros in 2015 (excluding
performance fees for Südewo exit)
