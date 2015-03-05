Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
March 5 Just Retirement Group Plc
* Proposed secondary placing of shares
* Avallux S.À R.L. announces its intention to sell up to approximately 50 million ordinary shares of Just Retirement Group
* Placing shares to be offered to institutional investors through bookbuild to be carried out by Deutsche Bank and Nomura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.