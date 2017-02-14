Feb 14 Easy Software AG:
* Corrects its profit and loss forecast for 2016
* A major reason for this deviation is postponing projects,
both domestic and foreign, to 2017
* Additionally, company did not succeed in providing
sufficient resources in SAP environment to serve all queries and
contracts
* Also, UK's brexit vote and Turkish political situation
have had negative impact on income. Cloud business also fell
short of expectations
* Based on temporary figures as of Dec. 31, 2016, management
board now assumes that a deviation in operating EBITDA of -35%
to -40% is to be expected for year 2016
