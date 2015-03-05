China Life Insurance will increase alternative, fixed-income investments in 2017
BEIJING, March 24 China Life Insurance Co Ltd will increase alternative and fixed-income investments in 2017, a vice president said on Friday.
March 5 Df Deutsche Forfait Ag
* DF Deutsche Forfait said way to implementation of the restructuring concept finally cleared
* Says has come to an agreement on collateralisation of DF Deutsche Forfait AG's lenders with lender banks
* Says can now implement planned restructuring measures, in particular amendment of bond terms and conditions
* Cornerstone of this agreement is pari passu collateralisation of claims of banks and holders of 2013/20 bond
* Says any increase in banks' risk beyond current exposure as well as eur 15 million debt to be raised with further lenders
* Joint representative will endorse resolutions of bondholders' meeting of 19 february 2015
SHANGHAI, March 24 China's primary money rates fell on Friday after surging to multiple-year highs earlier in the week, driven up by a cash squeeze on worries over central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8076 percent by midday, around 21 basis points lower than the previous day's closing average ra