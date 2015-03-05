March 5 Df Deutsche Forfait Ag

* DF Deutsche Forfait said way to implementation of the restructuring concept finally cleared

* Says has come to an agreement on collateralisation of DF Deutsche Forfait AG's lenders with lender banks

* Says can now implement planned restructuring measures, in particular amendment of bond terms and conditions

* Cornerstone of this agreement is pari passu collateralisation of claims of banks and holders of 2013/20 bond

* Says any increase in banks' risk beyond current exposure as well as eur 15 million debt to be raised with further lenders

