March 6 Ite Group Plc

* Acquisition and placing

* has acquired 50.1 pct of a portfolio of events including Africa Oil Week from its owners, GPP Energy Advisors Limited for a cash consideration of £16 mln

* AOW has been acquired through a newly established joint venture company formed between ITE (50.1 pct shareholder) and GPP (49.9 pct shareholder)

* Put and call options are in place over ten years, to enable ITE to acquire remainder of shares in such joint venture company from GPP, with overall consideration to be capped at a maximum of £50 mln

* Duncan Clarke and Babette Van Gessel, who are founding partners of Global Pacific And Partners, will act as advisers to business during exit period

* Portfolio also includes assets in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and there is scope to develop AOW further, leveraging ITE's exhibition and industry expertise

* Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of ITE has placed 7.2 mln new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in co at a price of 167.5 pence per share with institutional investors, raising £12.0 mln

* Proceeds of placing will be used to fund part of consideration, with balance of consideration to be funded through cash and debt facilities

* Acquisition and placing are expected to be accretive to earnings in first 12 months

* Representing progress in achieving group's ambitions to expand its operations in markets and geographies with strong growth potentialas well as continuing to diversify geo-political risk in our portfolio- CEO