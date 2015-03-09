March 9 Singulus Technologies AG :

* Said on Saturday it signed order for the delivery of production machines for high performance solar cells

* Said along with the new order of double digit of millions, the order intake for the solar segment in the first quarter 2015 increases to over 50 million euros ($54.26 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)