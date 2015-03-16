March 16 Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* 2014 group sales amounted to 140.02 million euros ($147.11 million) (previous year: 125.83 / +11 pct)

* Medium-term outlook: 3-4 million euros EBITDA increase p.a. expected

* FY 2014 dividend remains stable at 0.20 euros and will again be paid out free of withholding tax

* In 2015 net result is estimated to remain roughly on 2014 level

* In 2016 will have additional tailwind, as amortization will drop by more than 1.5 million euros, so targets EPS at 43 to 50 cents