May 4 Fintech Group AG :

* Achieves turnaround in first quarter 2015

* Q1 earnings (EBITDA) of 2.62 million euros ($2.93 million), as compared with a loss of 0.81 million euros in same period a year earlier

* Assets under administration at end of March 2015 showed a year-on-year increase of 28 pct to 4.78 billion euros (end of Q1 2014: 3.74 billion euros)

* Anticipates EBITDA for 2015 - including XCOM Group, consolidated on a pro rata basis - of up to 20 million euros

* Plans to make a gradual transition to quarterly reporting

* Full-year loss for 2014 amounted to 7.59 million euros(previous year: loss of 0.37 million euros)

* Full-year loss for 2014 amounted to 7.59 million euros(previous year: loss of 0.37 million euros)

* Full-year 2014 operating loss (EBITDA) of 7.99 million euros, as compared to a profit of 0.49 million euros in previous year