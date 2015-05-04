May 4 Fintech Group AG :
* Achieves turnaround in first quarter 2015
* Q1 earnings (EBITDA) of 2.62 million euros ($2.93
million), as compared with a loss of 0.81 million euros in same
period a year earlier
* Assets under administration at end of March 2015 showed a
year-on-year increase of 28 pct to 4.78 billion euros (end of Q1
2014: 3.74 billion euros)
* Anticipates EBITDA for 2015 - including XCOM Group,
consolidated on a pro rata basis - of up to 20 million euros
* Plans to make a gradual transition to quarterly reporting
* Full-year loss for 2014 amounted to 7.59 million
euros(previous year: loss of 0.37 million euros)
* Full-year 2014 operating loss (EBITDA) of 7.99 million
euros, as compared to a profit of 0.49 million euros in previous
year
