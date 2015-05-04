May 4 (Reuters) -

* EQT Infrastructure II acquires E.ON's stake in EEW Energy from Waste

* EQT Infrastructure II has acquired the remaining 49% stake in EEW Energy from Waste from E.ON after having acquired 51% of the shares in March 2013

* In 2014, EEW had sales of EUR 539 million and 1,210 employees