UPDATE 3-Krispy Kreme-owner JAB to buy bakery chain Panera Bread
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
May 4 (Reuters) -
* EQT Infrastructure II acquires E.ON's stake in EEW Energy from Waste
* EQT Infrastructure II has acquired the remaining 49% stake in EEW Energy from Waste from E.ON after having acquired 51% of the shares in March 2013
* In 2014, EEW had sales of EUR 539 million and 1,210 employees Source text for Eikon:
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) has bought a 90 percent stake in Spanish foodservice group Guzman Gastronomia and Cuttings, it said on Wednesday without disclosing the value.
April 5 Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire U.S. job-hunting website CareerBuilder LLC for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the latest deal in the online recruitment sector.