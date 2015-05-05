UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Pfeiffer Vacuum
* news: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology ag: annouoncement of q1/2015 results
* news: pfeiffer vacuum technology ag: annouoncement of q1/2015 results
* Says q1/2015 sales 8.5 percent higher than in prior year
* Says q1/2015 ebit margin at 15.4 percent
* Says order intake in amount of eur 120.3 million Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources