Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 5 CENIT AG :
* Increases Q1 EBIT by 10.7 pct, sales in line with expectations
* Q1 sales revenues of 30.426 million euros ($33.90 million)(prior year: 29.793 million euros /2.1 pct)
* Q1 EBIT of 2.402 million euros (prior year: 2.171 million euros /10.7 pct)
* Sees in FY 2015 sales growth by 3 pct
* Sees in FY 2015 rise of about 5 pct in earnings (EBIT), which will be contributed to by both business divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)