May 5 Spirent Communications Plc

* Q1 revenue $96.6 million versus $111.9 million year ago

* Today issues following trading update for period from 1 January to date of this announcement

* All figures relating to trading are for period 1 January to 31 March 2015

* Order intake in Q1 was $99.4 million compared with $101.7 million for Q1 of 2014

* Growth in wireless & service experience and service assurance divisions was countered by a soft start to period in networks & applications before we saw a sharp increase in demand in that division at end of quarter

* Strong order growth in North america of 7 percent against Q1 of 2014 was offset by weaker demand in APAC and EMEA, down 11 percent and 9 percent

* Revenue for period was $96.6 million compared with $111.9 million for Q1 of 2014 as many orders were received too late in quarter to be converted into revenue, demonstrated by a book to bill ratio of 103

* Lower revenue resulted in an adjusted operating loss for period of $3.6 million (Q1 2014: adjusted operating profit $11.4 million)

* Following anticipated slow start to 2015, order activity is showing signs of gaining momentum

* Number of major new solutions that will be delivered to market in second half of 2015 as we see benefits of our investments come through and we expect to see an increased level of demand as year unfolds

* Board remains confident that further progress will be achieved broadly in line with its expectations during 2015