May 5 Delticom AG :

* Dividend 0.25 euros per share approved

* Management of Delticom is planning on increasing sales volume in 2015 to exceed that of previous year

* For fiscal year 2015, management continues to aim for revenues and EBITDA in absolute terms at least on par with fiscal year 2014

* Q1 revenues of 111 million euros ($124 million) are 18 percent higher than in Q1 2014

* Earnings before taxes in Q1 2015 were with -1.4 million euros negative